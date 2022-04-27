Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    409th Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts hostage rescue exercise

    409th Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts hostage rescue exercise

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 409th Air Expeditionary Group's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) flight conducts a hostage rescue exercise at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, April 27, 2022. This training develops and enhances the 409th EOD’s ability to professionally and competently mitigate explosive threats in the area. Strengthening defense capabilities works to reassure both U.S. service members and their local partners, enhancing the long-standing military-to-military U.S. and Niger partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 04:29
    Photo ID: 7168400
    VIRIN: 220427-Z-ZW877-0337
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 409th Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts hostage rescue exercise, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Partners
    Teamwork
    StrongerTogether
    435AEW
    409AEG

