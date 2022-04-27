409th Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts hostage rescue exercise

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 409th Air Expeditionary Group's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) flight conducts a hostage rescue exercise at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, April 27, 2022. This training develops and enhances the 409th EOD’s ability to professionally and competently mitigate explosive threats in the area. Strengthening defense capabilities works to reassure both U.S. service members and their local partners, enhancing the long-standing military-to-military U.S. and Niger partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

