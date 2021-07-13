Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a change of command at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 13, 2021. Capt. Melissa Dabney reliquished command to Capt. Grant Hendrix.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 00:55
|Photo ID:
|7168380
|VIRIN:
|210713-A-OT530-482
|Resolution:
|1680x1120
|Size:
|358.35 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC, 16th CAB Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SSG ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
