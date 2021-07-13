Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, 16th CAB Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    HHC, 16th CAB Change of Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade hosts a change of command at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 13, 2021. Capt. Melissa Dabney reliquished command to Capt. Grant Hendrix.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 00:55
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, 16th CAB Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SSG ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CoC
    Change of Command

