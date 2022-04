Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 00:05 Photo ID: 7168368 VIRIN: 220429-A-OT530-2045 Resolution: 5726x3782 Size: 2.79 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Alpha Co., 46th ASB Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SSG ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.