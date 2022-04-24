Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AE2 Soto Conducts Air Data Test on P-8A [Image 7 of 7]

    AE2 Soto Conducts Air Data Test on P-8A

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    MISAWA, Japan (April 24, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Pamela Soto, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, conducts an air data test on a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft during a scheduled maintenance inspection at Misawa Air Base, April 24. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 20:31
    Photo ID: 7168226
    VIRIN: 220424-N-CR843-0028
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 404.2 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AE2 Soto Conducts Air Data Test on P-8A [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    C7F
    CTF72
    VP8
    MPRA

