3rd Infantry Division divests M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for military assistance to Ukraine

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division prepare to move M113 Armored Personnel Carriers onto truck trailers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 21, 2022. The 3rd ID divested the armored vehicles to support the Presidential Response requirements for the European Theater of Operations for the purpose of providing immediate military assistance to Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US