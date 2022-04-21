Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division divests M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for military assistance to Ukraine [Image 2 of 5]

    3rd Infantry Division divests M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for military assistance to Ukraine

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division ground guides a Soldier driving an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier onto a truck flatbed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 21, 2022. The 3rd ID divested the armored vehicles to support the Presidential Response requirements for the European Theater of Operations for the purpose of providing immediate military assistance to Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Dividsion
    M113 Armored Personnel Carriers

