    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District supports North Dakota flood fight [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District supports North Dakota flood fight

    VALLEY CITY, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The Sheyenne River flows over a golf cart bridge in Valley City, North Dakota, April 28.

    Corps of Engineers officials are monitoring the area and other vulnerable areas within the community as the flood waters increase within the city. The engineers are positioned to rapidly respond to an area if a situation develops that needs to be addressed.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and its contractor, Strata Corporation, from Grand Forks, North Dakota, completed around 8,000 linear feet of temporary levees to enhance protection within the community from the Sheyenne Rivers following recent weather events within the region. Corps officials completed the temporary levee construction April 26, ahead of the Sheyenne River cresting early next week. Corps officials are in coordination with their federal, state and local partners as the city monitors the levee system.

    IMAGE INFO

