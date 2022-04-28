U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District supports North Dakota flood fight

Adam Gamblin, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, geotechnical engineer, examines a vulnerable area on a temporary levee within Valley City, North Dakota, April 28.



Gamblin is among a team of engineers that are routinely looking at vulnerable areas within the community. They are positioned to rapidly respond to an area if a situation develops that needs to be addressed.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and its contractor, Strata Corporation, from Grand Forks, North Dakota, completed around 8,000 linear feet of temporary levees to enhance protection within the community from the Sheyenne Rivers following recent weather events within the region. Corps officials completed the temporary levee construction April 26, ahead of the Sheyenne River cresting early next week. Corps officials are in coordination with their federal, state and local partners as the city monitors the levee system.

