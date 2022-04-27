Airman Makennah Sawyer, 97th Training Squadron loadmaster student, directs a forklift offloading cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III while being evaluated by Tech Sgt. Jacob Wright, 58th Airlift Squadron loadmaster evaluator, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas, April 27, 2022. The 97th Air Mobility Wing deployed C-17’s, aircrew and support personnel from Altus Air Force Base, Okla. to Kelly Field, as part of Task Force Red Mammoth, which ensures the unit can provide global reach for combat and contingency operations while continuing training in a mobile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 15:23 Photo ID: 7167801 VIRIN: 220427-F-PF238-0085 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.2 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.