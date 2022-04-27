Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field [Image 1 of 7]

    Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Brian Valencia 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing, taxis in at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas, April 27, 2022. The 97th AMW deployed C-17’s, aircrew and support personnel from Altus Air Force Base, Okla. to Kelly Field, as part of Task Force Red Mammoth, which ensures the unit can provide global reach for combat and contingency operations while continuing training in a mobile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 15:23
    Photo ID: 7167797
    VIRIN: 220427-F-PF238-0008
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field
    Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field
    Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field
    Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field
    Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field
    Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field
    Task Force Red Mammoth lands at Kelly Field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    loadmaster
    Air Force
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    Kelly Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT