    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    April: Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month [Image 7 of 11]

    April: Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2016

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Andre Phamhoang, 336th Training Squadron student, hits a volleyball during the Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month volleyball tournament at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 29, 2022. More than 20 teams competed in the event, which was held in acknowledgment of Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month throughout April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2016
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 15:26
    Photo ID: 7167791
    VIRIN: 220429-F-BD983-1176
    Resolution: 4068x2704
    Size: 867.31 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April: Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month [Image 11 of 11], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Volleyball Tournament
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

