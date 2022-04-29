April: Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month

Keesler personnel participate in the Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month volleyball tournament at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 29, 2022. More than 20 teams competed in the event, which was held in acknowledgment of Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month throughout April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

