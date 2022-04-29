Lt. Col. Sara Molloy, an Australian exchange officer assigned to the Fielded Force Integration Directorate (FFID), U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), was awarded the Conspicuous Service Medal by the Australian Ambassador to the United States, the Honorable Arthur Sinodinos, during an investiture ceremony at the Embassy of Australia, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2022. Pictured is Molloy with her Family following the ceremony. From left to right: Lochie Molloy (son), Lt. Col. Dax Molloy (spouse), Lt. Col. Sara Molloy, Matilda Molloy (daughter).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 13:19 Photo ID: 7167478 VIRIN: 220429-A-IT014-012 Resolution: 4620x3541 Size: 4.3 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE exchange officer earns Australian Conspicuous Service Medal [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.