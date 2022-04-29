The Australian Ambassador to the United States, the Honorable Arthur Sinodinos, left, presents Lt. Col. Sara Molloy, an Australian exchange officer assigned to the Fielded Force Integration Directorate (FFID), U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), the Conspicuous Service Medal during an investiture ceremony at the Embassy of Australia, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 13:19
|Photo ID:
|7167477
|VIRIN:
|220429-A-IT014-011
|Resolution:
|4620x3388
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDCoE exchange officer earns Australian Conspicuous Service Medal [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MEDCoE exchange officer earns Australian Conspicuous Service Medal
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT