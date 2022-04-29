Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE exchange officer earns Australian Conspicuous Service Medal [Image 1 of 2]

    MEDCoE exchange officer earns Australian Conspicuous Service Medal

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The Australian Ambassador to the United States, the Honorable Arthur Sinodinos, left, presents Lt. Col. Sara Molloy, an Australian exchange officer assigned to the Fielded Force Integration Directorate (FFID), U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), the Conspicuous Service Medal during an investiture ceremony at the Embassy of Australia, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
