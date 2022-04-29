MEDCoE exchange officer earns Australian Conspicuous Service Medal

The Australian Ambassador to the United States, the Honorable Arthur Sinodinos, left, presents Lt. Col. Sara Molloy, an Australian exchange officer assigned to the Fielded Force Integration Directorate (FFID), U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), the Conspicuous Service Medal during an investiture ceremony at the Embassy of Australia, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2022.

