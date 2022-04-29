Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

GM1(SW/EXW) Lucas Santerre, assigned to USS Vicksburg (CG-69), re-enlists aboard the Battleship Wisconsin in-front of members of his family and his command. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next to the battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

Date Taken: 04.29.2022
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US