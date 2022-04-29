Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    GM1(SW/EXW) Lucas Santerre, assigned to USS Vicksburg (CG-69), re-enlists aboard the Battleship Wisconsin in-front of members of his family and his command. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next to the battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 12:58
    Photo ID: 7167421
    VIRIN: 220429-N-TG517-276
    Resolution: 2575x1853
    Size: 991.91 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    USS Vicksburg (CG-69)
    History Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT