    "Spears Ready" Soldiers contend for fittest on Camp Arifjan title [Image 3 of 3]

    &quot;Spears Ready&quot; Soldiers contend for fittest on Camp Arifjan title

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.23.2022

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    1st Lt. Nicole Rodrigues dos Santos and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Paz Rivera, Soldiers assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, pose in between workouts during a CrossFit competition sponsored by Area Support Group-Kuwait at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 23, 2022. The event featured 15 teams who completed three main workouts and a short floater workout to decide the fittest female and male service members on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

