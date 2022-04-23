1st Lt. Nicole Rodrigues dos Santos and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Paz Rivera, Soldiers assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, pose in between workouts during a CrossFit competition sponsored by Area Support Group-Kuwait at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 23, 2022. The event featured 15 teams who completed three main workouts and a short floater workout to decide the fittest female and male service members on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 05:13
|Photo ID:
|7166620
|VIRIN:
|220423-A-JD511-003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Spears Ready" Soldiers contend for fittest on Camp Arifjan title [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT