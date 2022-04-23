Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Spears Ready" Soldiers contend for fittest on Camp Arifjan title [Image 2 of 3]

    &quot;Spears Ready&quot; Soldiers contend for fittest on Camp Arifjan title

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    1st Lt. Nicole Rodrigues dos Santos, a Soldier assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, participates in a CrossFit competition sponsored by Area Support Group-Kuwait at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 23, 2022. The event featured 15 teams who completed three main workouts and a short floater workout to decide the fittest female and male service members on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 05:13
    Photo ID: 7166619
    VIRIN: 220423-A-JD511-002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.82 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Spears Ready" Soldiers contend for fittest on Camp Arifjan title [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Spears Ready&quot; Soldiers contend for fittest on Camp Arifjan title
    &quot;Spears Ready&quot; Soldiers contend for fittest on Camp Arifjan title
    &quot;Spears Ready&quot; Soldiers contend for fittest on Camp Arifjan title

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CrossFit
    competition
    resilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT