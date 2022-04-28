Members of the American Legion present a Blue Star Service Banner to the family of a deploying airman during a deployment ceremony at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Thursday, April 28th, 2022. The ceremony recognizes the sacrifices of Airmen and their families ahead of the 158th fighter wing’s deployment to Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

Date Taken: 04.28.2022
VTANG Honors Deploying Airmen and Their Families [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Richard Mekkri