VTANG Honors Deploying Airmen and Their Families

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Major General Gregory Knight, the adjutant general of Vermont addresses members of the 158th Fighter Wing and their families during a deployment ceremony at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Thursday, April 28th, 2022. The ceremony recognizes the sacrifices of Airmen and their families ahead of the 158th fighter wing’s deployment to Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

