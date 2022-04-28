Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220428-N-OX430-1308 [Image 4 of 4]

    220428-N-OX430-1308

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Gaither 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    CORONADO, Calif. (April 28, 2022) Cmdr. Taylor Forester addresses the Sailors of Naval Special Warfare Tactical Communications Command (TCC) 1 after relieving Cmdr. Blythe Blakistone during a change of command ceremony. Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which mans, trains and equips West Coast-based SEAL Teams, is comprised of SEAL Teams 1, 3, 5, and 7 as well as Logistics Support Unit 1 and TCC-1. TCC-1 supports SEAL Teams, other special operations forces, and conventional forces worldwide by providing tactical communications in all environments and levels of conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:02
    Photo ID: 7166340
    VIRIN: 220428-N-OX430-1308
    Resolution: 4366x2952
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220428-N-OX430-1308 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220428-N-OX430-1145
    220428-N-OX430-1188
    220428-N-OX430-1277
    220428-N-OX430-1308

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    change of command
    tacitical communication command 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT