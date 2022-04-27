Marcos Guadarrama, a reporter with CBS 2 Idaho News, takes video of the 153rd Airlift Wing's C-130H aircraft equipped with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) during the MAFFS training Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 27, 2022. Air National Guard aircrew from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard's, 146th Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing, train together to accomplish their aerial firefighting certification alongside the U.S. Forest Service and other wildfire prevention agencies. In the event of activation during the fire year, First Air Force (AFNORTH), U.S. Northern Command's Air Component Command, is the DoD's operational lead for the aerial military efforts to support USDA Forest Service-National Interagency Fire Center requests for fire suppression support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 17:54 Photo ID: 7166141 VIRIN: 220427-Z-SF462-1004 Resolution: 7711x5023 Size: 11.64 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Annual MAFFS Training and Recertification Media Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.