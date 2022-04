2022 Annual MAFFS Training and Recertification Media Day

A Wyoming Air National Guard C-130H aircraft, assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, equipped with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) performs a water drop during MAFFS training at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 27, 2022. Air National Guard aircrew from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard's, 146th Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing, train together to accomplish their aerial firefighting certification alongside the U.S. Forest Service and other wildfire prevention agencies. In the event of activation during the fire year, First Air Force (AFNORTH), U.S. Northern Command's Air Component Command, is the DoD's operational lead for the aerial military efforts to support USDA Forest Service-National Interagency Fire Center requests for fire suppression support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

