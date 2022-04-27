Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Annual MAFFS Training and Recertification Media Day [Image 2 of 4]

    2022 Annual MAFFS Training and Recertification Media Day

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    A Wyoming Air National Guard C-130H aircraft, assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, equipped with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) performs a water drop during MAFFS training at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, April 27, 2022. Air National Guard aircrew from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard's, 146th Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing, train together to accomplish their aerial firefighting certification alongside the U.S. Forest Service and other wildfire prevention agencies. In the event of activation during the fire year, First Air Force (AFNORTH), U.S. Northern Command's Air Component Command, is the DoD's operational lead for the aerial military efforts to support USDA Forest Service-National Interagency Fire Center requests for fire suppression support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 17:54
    Photo ID: 7166140
    VIRIN: 220427-Z-SF462-1003
    Resolution: 6500x3779
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Annual MAFFS Training and Recertification Media Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Annual MAFFS Training and Recertification Media Day
    2022 Annual MAFFS Training and Recertification Media Day
    2022 Annual MAFFS Training and Recertification Media Day
    2022 Annual MAFFS Training and Recertification Media Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAFFS
    146AW
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    NorthernCommand
    AerialFireFighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT