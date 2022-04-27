Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing F-16s arrive at Columbia Metropolitan Airport [Image 7 of 7]

    169th Fighter Wing F-16s arrive at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing arrive at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Columbia, South Carolina, April 27, 2022. South Carolina Air National Guard flight training operations are relocating for six months to the civilian airport as major runway renovations are completed at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. The South Carolina Air National Guard is looking forward to working with its partner, the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, and appreciates the support from the local community during this temporary relocation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    F-16
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Columbia Metropolitan Airport
    CAE

