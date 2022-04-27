169th Fighter Wing F-16s arrive at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing arrive at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Columbia, South Carolina, April 27, 2022. South Carolina Air National Guard flight training operations are relocating for six months to the civilian airport as major runway renovations are completed at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. The South Carolina Air National Guard is looking forward to working with its partner, the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, and appreciates the support from the local community during this temporary relocation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

