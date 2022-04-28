Nearly 40 grand prize winners, such as the commissary at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, showcased attractive, shoppable displays, inviting patrons to support the Special Olympics promotion. (Photo courtesy of Naples Commissary)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7165535
|VIRIN:
|220428-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|621x327
|Size:
|105.87 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting Special Olympics: Commissaries partner with industry to deliver extra savings to patrons, assist worthy cause [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supporting Special Olympics: Commissaries partner with industry to deliver extra savings to patrons, assist worthy cause
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT