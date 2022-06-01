Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supporting Special Olympics: Commissaries partner with industry to deliver extra savings to patrons, assist worthy cause [Image 1 of 2]

    Supporting Special Olympics: Commissaries partner with industry to deliver extra savings to patrons, assist worthy cause

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Nearly 40 grand prize winners, such as the McChord Commissary at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, showcased attractive, shoppable displays, inviting patrons to support the Special Olympics promotion. (Photo courtesy of McChord Commissary)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 13:30
    Photo ID: 7165532
    VIRIN: 220106-O-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1758x933
    Size: 711.21 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supporting Special Olympics: Commissaries partner with industry to deliver extra savings to patrons, assist worthy cause [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Supporting Special Olympics: Commissaries partner with industry to deliver extra savings to patrons, assist worthy cause
    Supporting Special Olympics: Commissaries partner with industry to deliver extra savings to patrons, assist worthy cause

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Supporting Special Olympics: Commissaries partner with industry to deliver extra savings to patrons, assist worthy cause

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    commissary benefit
    Special Olympics promotions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT