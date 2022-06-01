Nearly 40 grand prize winners, such as the McChord Commissary at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, showcased attractive, shoppable displays, inviting patrons to support the Special Olympics promotion. (Photo courtesy of McChord Commissary)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 13:30
|Photo ID:
|7165532
|VIRIN:
|220106-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|1758x933
|Size:
|711.21 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting Special Olympics: Commissaries partner with industry to deliver extra savings to patrons, assist worthy cause [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supporting Special Olympics: Commissaries partner with industry to deliver extra savings to patrons, assist worthy cause
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT