    English as a Second Language class at Fort Drum empowers community members to connect, communicate and build confidence [Image 2 of 3]

    English as a Second Language class at Fort Drum empowers community members to connect, communicate and build confidence

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum Soldiers and family members can register for English as a Second Language classes through the Relocation Readiness Program at the Family Resource Center. The free classes give community members a way to strengthen language skills, build confidence and connect with other Soldiers and family members. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7165492
    VIRIN: 220407-A-XX986-007
    Resolution: 4293x3711
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, English as a Second Language class at Fort Drum empowers community members to connect, communicate and build confidence [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    English as a Second Language
    Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division
    Fort Drum Relocation Readiness Program

