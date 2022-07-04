Fort Drum Soldiers and family members can register for English as a Second Language classes through the Relocation Readiness Program at the Family Resource Center. The free classes give community members a way to strengthen language skills, build confidence and connect with other Soldiers and family members. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 12:43 Photo ID: 7165491 VIRIN: 220407-A-XX986-006 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.24 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, English as a Second Language class at Fort Drum empowers community members to connect, communicate and build confidence [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.