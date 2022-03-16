Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet named Future Leader [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet named Future Leader

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet 1/c Tarran Johnson poses for an environmental portrait, here, March 16. Johnson was being celebrated for his outstanding academic and military performance during his four year cadet experience. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 10:28
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet named Future Leader [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Matthew Abban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Leader
    USCGA

