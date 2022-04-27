U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet 1/c Juan Acevedo-Perez poses for an environmental portrait, here, April 27. Acevedo-Perez was being celebrated for his outstanding academic and military performance during his four year cadet experience. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 10:27
|Photo ID:
|7165192
|VIRIN:
|220427-G-OS937-1009
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Future Leaders [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Matthew Abban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT