U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet 1/c Juan Acevedo-Perez poses for an environmental portrait, here, April 27. Acevedo-Perez was being celebrated for his outstanding academic and military performance during his four year cadet experience. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 10:27 Photo ID: 7165192 VIRIN: 220427-G-OS937-1009 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 8.73 MB Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Future Leaders [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Matthew Abban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.