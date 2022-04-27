Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Future Leaders [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Future Leaders

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet 1/c Juan Acevedo-Perez poses for an environmental portrait, here, April 27. Acevedo-Perez was being celebrated for his outstanding academic and military performance during his four year cadet experience. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)

