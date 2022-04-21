Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bobby Zizelman, a CH-47 Chinook pilot with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, discusses the aircraft’s capabilities with German guests at the second of three Speaker Series events April 21 about the role of Army aviation in Germany and NATO at Hangar 2 on Katterbach Kaserne.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 08:43 Photo ID: 7165018 VIRIN: 220421-A-ER536-034 Resolution: 5316x3616 Size: 3.01 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ansbach discusses role of aviation in second Speakers Series [Image 6 of 6], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.