    Ansbach discusses role of aviation in second Speakers Series [Image 4 of 6]

    Ansbach discusses role of aviation in second Speakers Series

    GERMANY

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Col. John Broam, former 12th Combat Aviation Brigade commander, currently the chief of staff, NATO Office of the Chair of the Military Committee in Brussels, talks with German guests at the second of three Speaker Series events April 21 about the role of Army aviation in Germany and NATO at Hangar 2 on Katterbach Kaserne.

