    SAAPM Slime Jeopardy Event [Image 2 of 4]

    SAAPM Slime Jeopardy Event

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220422-N-EJ241-1042

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 22, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia and several tenant commands, participate in a Slime Jeopardy event during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month (SAAPM). Every year, the Navy participates in SAAPM during the month of April with awareness-raising events, command-sponsored activities to engage Sailors in prevention and active intervention strategies, and trainings that provide tools and actionable skills to service members, DoD civilians, contractors, and family members while highlighting this year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
