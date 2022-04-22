220422-N-EJ241-1286



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 22, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia and several tenant commands, pose for a group picture after after concluding a Slime Jeopardy event during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month (SAAPM). Every year, the Navy participates in SAAPM during the month of April with awareness-raising events, command-sponsored activities to engage Sailors in prevention and active intervention strategies, and trainings that provide tools and actionable skills to service members, DoD civilians, contractors, and family members while highlighting this year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 07:25 Photo ID: 7164865 VIRIN: 220422-N-EJ241-1286 Resolution: 5916x3656 Size: 2 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAAPM Slime Jeopardy Event [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.