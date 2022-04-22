Fort Dix – 439th QM CO / Command Post

These reserve soldiers are from the 439th QM CO (Quartermaster Company) out of Connecticut. They are preparing and setting up Command Post for weekend training here at BIV 08 on the Fort Dix Range Complex. Commanders organize their unit’s mission command system (personnel, networks, information systems, processes and procedures, facilities and equipment) into CPs to assist them in the exercise of the training mission. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

