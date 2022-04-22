Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix – 439th QM CO / Command Post [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Dix – 439th QM CO / Command Post

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These reserve soldiers are from the 439th QM CO (Quartermaster Company) out of Connecticut. They are preparing and setting up Command Post for weekend training here at BIV 08 on the Fort Dix Range Complex. Commanders organize their unit’s mission command system (personnel, networks, information systems, processes and procedures, facilities and equipment) into CPs to assist them in the exercise of the training mission. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 07:23
    Photo ID: 7164837
    VIRIN: 220422-O-BC272-893
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 814.63 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 439th QM CO / Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Dix – 439th QM CO / Command Post
    Fort Dix – 439th QM CO / Command Post
    Fort Dix – 439th QM CO / Command Post
    Fort Dix – 439th QM CO / Command Post
    Fort Dix – 439th QM CO / Command Post

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Reserve New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT