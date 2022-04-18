Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 1-254th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) – Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Dix – 1-254th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) – Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS)

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    NCOs attending 1-254 Infantry Regiment's (NJARNG) Infantry - Advanced Leader's Course, NCO's were from various units across the National Guard and Active Army (PA Guard, NJ Guard, 101st Airborne, 82nd Airborne, 10th Mountain, etc.) This training is completed at Range 59E (CACTF) on Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Threat Awareness Training provided by the Emergent Threat, Training and Readiness Capability (ET2RC) trainers and field training exercise supported by OPFOR sUAS from Army DEVCOM GOST Branch trainers. Soldier over-the-shoulder of pilot: GOST branch pilots were able to serve as organic "BLUFOR sUAS", allowing student-leadership to conduct reconnaissance of a target area in to enhance the student leaderships' planning, reconnaissance, and other troop leading procedures, as well as providing eyes on target during the students' assault on the objective.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 07:14
    Photo ID: 7164833
    VIRIN: 220418-O-BC272-476
    Resolution: 2000x1501
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 1-254th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) – Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix NJARNG New Jersey

