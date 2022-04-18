Fort Dix – 1-254th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) – Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS)

NCOs attending 1-254 Infantry Regiment's (NJARNG) Infantry - Advanced Leader's Course, NCO's were from various units across the National Guard and Active Army (PA Guard, NJ Guard, 101st Airborne, 82nd Airborne, 10th Mountain, etc.) This training is completed at Range 59E (CACTF) on Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Threat Awareness Training provided by the Emergent Threat, Training and Readiness Capability (ET2RC) trainers and field training exercise supported by OPFOR sUAS from Army DEVCOM GOST Branch trainers. Soldier over-the-shoulder of pilot: GOST branch pilots were able to serve as organic "BLUFOR sUAS", allowing student-leadership to conduct reconnaissance of a target area in to enhance the student leaderships' planning, reconnaissance, and other troop leading procedures, as well as providing eyes on target during the students' assault on the objective.

