On the Fort Dix Range Complex soldiers train on Range 59F MOUT Site (Military Operations in Urban Terrain). On the MOUT Site soldiers learn how to navigate rooms and clear buildings. All branches of service use this facility here at Fort Dix. Shown in a few images of soldiers from the United States Air Force 621st CRW (Contingency Response Wing) here at MOUT Site. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 07:06 Photo ID: 7164827 VIRIN: 220414-O-BC272-941 Resolution: 1024x1574 Size: 514.42 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Dix – RG 59F MOUT SITE / 621st CRW / MOUT FIBUA [Image 8 of 8], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.