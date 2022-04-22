Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – RG 59F MOUT SITE / 621st CRW / MOUT FIBUA [Image 5 of 8]

    Fort Dix – RG 59F MOUT SITE / 621st CRW / MOUT FIBUA

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    On the Fort Dix Range Complex soldiers train on Range 59F MOUT Site (Military Operations in Urban Terrain). On the MOUT Site soldiers learn how to navigate rooms and clear buildings. All branches of service use this facility here at Fort Dix. Shown in a few images of soldiers from the United States Air Force 621st CRW (Contingency Response Wing) here at MOUT Site. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges MOUT USAF New Jersey

