    Multinational Weapons Familiarization Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Multinational Weapons Familiarization Training

    MITROVICA, KOSOVO

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Hellmann 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    Soldiers from Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry and Soldiers from the Republic of Latvia conduct firearms training near Mitrovica, Kosovo April 23, 2022. Internally, KFOR cooperation occurs between all of our valued, troop-contributing nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 05:15
    Photo ID: 7164749
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-YA223-1098
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: MITROVICA, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Weapons Familiarization Training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Hellmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National Guard
    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    1-149 IN

