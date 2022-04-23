Soldiers from Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry and Soldiers from the Republic of Latvia conduct firearms training near Mitrovica, Kosovo April 23, 2022. Internally, KFOR cooperation occurs between all of our valued, troop-contributing nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 05:15
|Photo ID:
|7164748
|VIRIN:
|220423-Z-YA223-1031
|Resolution:
|6351x4234
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|MITROVICA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational Weapons Familiarization Training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Hellmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT