Multinational Weapons Familiarization Training

Soldiers from Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry and Soldiers from the Republic of Latvia conduct firearms training near Mitrovica, Kosovo April 23, 2022. Internally, KFOR cooperation occurs between all of our valued, troop-contributing nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)

