commander, Navy Region Japan/commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, site visit.

220428-N-DM318-1007 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Apr. 28, 2022) Capt. J M Montagnet Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi commanding officer greets Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, Navy Region Japan/commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, during a site visit to the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

