    JAPAN

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220428-N-DM318-1007 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Apr. 28, 2022) Capt. J M Montagnet Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi commanding officer greets Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, Navy Region Japan/commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, during a site visit to the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 02:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, commander, Navy Region Japan/commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, site visit. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan.
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Region Japan/U.S. Naval Forces Japan

