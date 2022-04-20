Maj. Gen. Marti J. Bissell visits Idaho training ranges

The Idaho National Guard welcomed Maj. Gen. Marti J. Bissell, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, to see first-hand Idaho's training ranges at the Orchard Combat Training Center and tour the Idaho Army National Guard's 204th Regional Training Institute on April 20-21, 2022. The OCTC's 143,000-acre training area provides vast terrain for ground maneuver training. Idaho's 204th RTI is the National Guard’s premier school for ground maneuver warfare, maintenance education across all Army platforms, and leadership development – designed to instruct and certify students from all three components of the U.S. Army in basic job requirements, as well as leadership and technical expertise and critical career turning points. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

