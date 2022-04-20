Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Marti J. Bissell visits Idaho training ranges [Image 8 of 11]

    Maj. Gen. Marti J. Bissell visits Idaho training ranges

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho National Guard welcomed Maj. Gen. Marti J. Bissell, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, to see first-hand Idaho's training ranges at the Orchard Combat Training Center and tour the Idaho Army National Guard's 204th Regional Training Institute on April 20-21, 2022. The OCTC's 143,000-acre training area provides vast terrain for ground maneuver training. Idaho's 204th RTI is the National Guard’s premier school for ground maneuver warfare, maintenance education across all Army platforms, and leadership development – designed to instruct and certify students from all three components of the U.S. Army in basic job requirements, as well as leadership and technical expertise and critical career turning points. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 02:08
    Photo ID: 7164537
    VIRIN: 220420-Z-AY311-1745
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Marti J. Bissell visits Idaho training ranges [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    204th Regional Training Institute
    Maj. Gen. Marti J. Bissell
    Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

