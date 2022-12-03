Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAILBLAZER: A female fighter pilot's journey [Image 6 of 6]

    TRAILBLAZER: A female fighter pilot's journey

    ID, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Jennifer Ovanek, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot with the Idaho Air National Guard's 190th Fighter Squadron, conducts a preflight inspection prior to take-off at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, March 13, 2022. Ovanek is the 11th female to fly the A-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 23:48
    Photo ID: 7164403
    VIRIN: 220312-Z-VT588-389
    Resolution: 4309x6456
    Size: 12.22 MB
    Location: ID, US
    This work, TRAILBLAZER: A female fighter pilot's journey [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    female fighter pilot
    a-10 pilot
    Idaho Air National Guard
    trailblazer

