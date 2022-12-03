Lt. Col. Jennifer Ovanek, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot with the Idaho Air National Guard's 190th Fighter Squadron, conducts a preflight inspection prior to take-off at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, March 13, 2022. Ovanek is the 11th female to fly the A-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 23:48
|Photo ID:
|7164403
|VIRIN:
|220312-Z-VT588-389
|Resolution:
|4309x6456
|Size:
|12.22 MB
|Location:
|ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRAILBLAZER: A female fighter pilot's journey [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT