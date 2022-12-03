Lt. Col. Jennifer Ovanek, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot with the Idaho Air National Guard's 190th Fighter Squadron, conducts a preflight inspection prior to take-off at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, March 13, 2022. Ovanek is the 11th female to fly the A-10. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 23:48 Photo ID: 7164398 VIRIN: 220312-Z-VT588-074 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 12.55 MB Location: ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRAILBLAZER: A female fighter pilot's journey [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.