Spartan Brigade signal officer lead Army's newest armored network pilot

Maj. Todd Klinzing-Donaldson, the head network and communications officer for the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses for a portrait on March 7, 2022, not long after wrapping up the after action reviews in February 2022, following the completion of the Army's Armored Formation On-The-Move Network Pilot in mid-February 2022. The Army will use the Soldier feedback and data collected from the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, to inform the Army's Capability Set 25 network design and market research to determine currently available and maturing industry solutions for potential armored formation network integration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

