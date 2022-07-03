Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Brigade signal officer lead Army's newest armored network pilot

    Spartan Brigade signal officer lead Army's newest armored network pilot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Todd Klinzing-Donaldson, the head network and communications officer for the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses for a portrait on March 7, 2022, not long after wrapping up the after action reviews in February 2022, following the completion of the Army's Armored Formation On-The-Move Network Pilot in mid-February 2022. The Army will use the Soldier feedback and data collected from the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, to inform the Army's Capability Set 25 network design and market research to determine currently available and maturing industry solutions for potential armored formation network integration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    forscom
    3ID
    PEO C3T
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    OTM

